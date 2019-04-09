“American Idol” Journey Ends for Boise’s Logan Johnson

A 20-year-old from Boise won't be moving on in the "American Idol" competition.

On Monday night during the show, Idaho's Logan Johnson performed "What a Time" with Julia Michaels.

After some incredible duets by the contestants on Sunday and Monday, it was decided Johnson won't be moving on.

However, just because he didn't get the go-ahead to be in the top 14, that doesn't mean his career is over. Just look at Idaho's Maddie Zahm . The 21-year-old just performed at the Treefort Music Festival and has a slew of tour dates lined up for the future.

Johnson has more than 55,000 followers on Instagram and it's safe to say that number isn't going to go down any time soon. His story of overcoming his alcohol addiction is an inspiration to many. I'm sure all his fans will cheer him on whether he goes back to being a golf shop attendant or if he decides to plunge into the music world.