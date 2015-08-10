Jeff Dabe is not your typical arm wrestler.

You see, Dabe has 19-inch forearms that you can't help think makes him look like a real-life version of Popeye.

You shouldn't be surprised to learn, then, that Dabe, who hails from Minnesota, is an arm wrestler who competes in the World Armwrestling League .

And you're probably also wondering if he has some sort of condition that causes his arms to be so big. The answer to that is no -- he's perfectly fine .

To give you an idea of how big he is, he even posted photos of himself holding beer cans and compared himself to Andre the Giant:

Dabe, 52, quit arm wrestling back in 1986 after suffering an injury, but he jumped back into the sport -- using his left arm -- in 2012. He says his gigantic arms usually cause a stir, noting, " I was always good at arm wrestling, but the size of my hands did shock people at first -- I had the strength to back it up. People freak out when they see my hands in real life."

Check out Dabe in action below: