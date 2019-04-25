The following post contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame . Read it after the movie, or before if you want to know about a random old Marvel character named Morgan Stark.

A case could be made that Avengers: Endgame is the Easter eggiest movie of all time. It’s three full hours jam-packed with references to Marvel Comics and movies past; hell the whole second hour of the movie is basically a giant Easter egg. Although the majority of these shoutouts are concentrated on the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe , there are some others that are nods to the great mythology of the original Marvel Comics. And that’s what this article is about. (We’ll cover the Marvel movie references in their own post.)

Below are our ten favorite homages to Marvel Comics in Avengers: Endgame , from a very notable haircut, to a meaningful Stark namesake, to the appearance of a very famous helmet that can communicate with insects. In roughly chronological order to their appearance in the film, they are...