‘Avengers: Endgame’: Ending Explained

The video above contains SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame . But if you can figure out a way to explain the ending of a movie without spoiling, we want to hear it!

The new Avengers movie is a heck of a ride, talking you along with Earth’s Mightiest Heroes on a journey through space, time, and even their own history. When all is said and done, the good guys have won, and the lives Thanos’ snapped away are restored — but not without a few significant consequences.

That’s where Captain America comes in. And what he does next ... kind of confused us? That’s why ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey made the video above, breaking down exactly what happens (at least as best as we can tell) after Steve Rogers leaves on that fateful journey in Endgame ’s last scene. If you think Ryan got any of it wrong, you’re welcome to leave him a message in the comments below. He’ll actually read it!

