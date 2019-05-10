If you go to Avengers: Endgame starting tonight you’ll see someone no one saw in the first two weekends the film is in release: The Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer.

It’s the trailer that debuted online earlier this week, which was kept out of sight until now because it spoils the end of Endgame and the status of Spider-Man in the post-Marvel MCU. Accordingly, the trailer can’t play before Avengers: Endgame ; it would give away one of the biggest parts of the film.

Instead, the trailer will play after the movie, kind of like a post-credits scene. Tom Holland recorded a message that plays before Avengers , telling people to stick around after for a sneak peek at Far From Home . It’s a smart move — so smart, I’m kind of surprised this wasn’t placed after the credits all along. A trailer for The Avengers was the post-credits scene in Captain America: The First Avenger , so it wouldn’t even be the first time Marvel did something like this.

If you can’t wait or aren’t planning on heading out to the theater this weekend, here’s the Far From Home trailer. It’s a good one.

And hey, we’ve already got a video breaking down all the hidden Easter eggs in this trailer:

Spider-Man: Far From Home opens in theaters on July 2.