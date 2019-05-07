Big Sky Announces Four Year Football Schedule Rotation
The Big Sky Conference announced future league football schedules Tuesday, for the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The four-year rotation features eight-game conference schedules played over nine consecutive weeks each season, including annual meetings with two protected rivals. Idaho’s protected rivals are Eastern Washington and Montana.
The Vandals will play each Big Sky opponent home and away at least once during the four-year cycle. In addition to the annual games against the Eagles and Griz, Idaho drew three meetings with Idaho State, Montana State, Northern Arizona and UC Davis between 2020 and 2023.
Idaho will host the Lumberjacks and Bobcats twice during the stretch, while traveling to Pocatello and Davis two times.
As in previous seasons, Big Sky teams still have the option to schedule fellow league members in nonconference games. Idaho has one such game with Eastern Washington slated for the coming 2019 season (Sept. 21).
Idaho Football Future Big Sky Schedules
2020
Sept. 26 BYE
Oct. 3 at UC Davis
Oct. 10 Portland State
Oct. 17 at Eastern Washington
Oct. 24 Montana
Oct. 31 Northern Arizona
Nov. 7 Southern Utah
Nov. 14 at Montana State
Nov. 21 at Idaho State
2021
Sept. 25 at Sacramento State
Oct. 2 BYE
Oct. 9 UC Davis
Oct. 16 at Cal Poly
Oct. 23 at Weber State
Oct. 30 Eastern Washington
Nov. 6 Montana State
Nov. 13 at Montana
Nov. 20 Northern Colorado
2022
Sept. 24 Montana
Oct. 1 at Portland State
Oct. 8 Idaho State
Oct. 15 BYE
Oct. 22 Sacramento State
Oct. 29 at Eastern Washington
Nov. 5 at Southern Utah
Nov. 12 Northern Arizona
Nov. 19 at Northern Colorado
2023
Sept. 23 at UC Davis
Sept. 30 Weber State
Oct. 7 at Montana
Oct. 14 Eastern Washington
Oct. 21 BYE
Oct. 28 at Idaho State
Nov. 4 Cal Poly
Nov. 11 Montana State
Nov. 18 at Northern Arizona