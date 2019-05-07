Big Sky Announces Four Year Football Schedule Rotation

The Big Sky Conference announced future league football schedules Tuesday, for the 2020, 2021, 2022 and 2023. The four-year rotation features eight-game conference schedules played over nine consecutive weeks each season, including annual meetings with two protected rivals. Idaho’s protected rivals are Eastern Washington and Montana.

The Vandals will play each Big Sky opponent home and away at least once during the four-year cycle. In addition to the annual games against the Eagles and Griz, Idaho drew three meetings with Idaho State, Montana State, Northern Arizona and UC Davis between 2020 and 2023.

Idaho will host the Lumberjacks and Bobcats twice during the stretch, while traveling to Pocatello and Davis two times.

As in previous seasons, Big Sky teams still have the option to schedule fellow league members in nonconference games. Idaho has one such game with Eastern Washington slated for the coming 2019 season (Sept. 21).

Idaho Football Future Big Sky Schedules

2020

Sept. 26 BYE

Oct. 3 at UC Davis

Oct. 10 Portland State

Oct. 17 at Eastern Washington

Oct. 24 Montana

Oct. 31 Northern Arizona

Nov. 7 Southern Utah

Nov. 14 at Montana State

Nov. 21 at Idaho State

2021

Sept. 25 at Sacramento State

Oct. 2 BYE

Oct. 9 UC Davis

Oct. 16 at Cal Poly

Oct. 23 at Weber State

Oct. 30 Eastern Washington

Nov. 6 Montana State

Nov. 13 at Montana

Nov. 20 Northern Colorado

2022

Sept. 24 Montana

Oct. 1 at Portland State

Oct. 8 Idaho State

Oct. 15 BYE

Oct. 22 Sacramento State

Oct. 29 at Eastern Washington

Nov. 5 at Southern Utah

Nov. 12 Northern Arizona

Nov. 19 at Northern Colorado

2023

Sept. 23 at UC Davis

Sept. 30 Weber State

Oct. 7 at Montana

Oct. 14 Eastern Washington

Oct. 21 BYE

Oct. 28 at Idaho State

Nov. 4 Cal Poly

Nov. 11 Montana State

Nov. 18 at Northern Arizona