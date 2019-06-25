Boise Hawks 0-7 on The Road

The season is early but the Boise Hawks pattern on the road is alarming. The Hawks are still looking for their first road win following a 3-2 loss at Spokane Monday night.

The Indians swept that four game series, helping them to a 9-2 record and the lead in the North Division of the NW League.

Boise started the year with three games at Salem-Keizer and while two of those games went into extra innings, the Hawks were 0-3 against the Volcanoes.

Tonight Boise begins a six game home stand and it might just be what the 3-8 Hawks need to right the ship. To be honest, it's early but remember, this isn't called "short-season" baseball for nothing!

The hawks host Eugene tonight thru Thursday and then Salem-Keizer comes to town for a trio of games and maybe some Boise pay-back!