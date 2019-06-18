Boise Hawks Post First Win

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A crowd of more than four thousand was on hand for the Boise Hawks home opener Monday night, a 4-1 win over the Everett Aquasox.

The win was the first of the season for the Hawks who began the year 0-3 following a three game season opeing series at Salem-Keizer. Two of tose three games went into extra innings!

Monday it was the hawks breaking through into the win column with Bladimir Restituyo going 2 for 4 at the plate with three RBI.

Meantime Wander Cabrera went five innings on the mound to get the win. The Hawks now 1-3 will again host the 2-2 Aquasox tonight, 7:15 p.m. first pitch at Hawks Memorial Stadium.