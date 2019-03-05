Boise State QB Race Just Beginning

Just like the Kellen Moore era came to a close, the Brett Rypien reign is over and once again the Boise State Broncos are searching for a quarterback.

According to head coach Bryan Harsin, they may not find, or at least name a replacement for Rypien untill two weeks before the 2019 season.

It's not for a lack of candidates but because there are so many candidates! Boise State has five potential replacements for Rypien and you can toss a coin right now as to which will start.

I still remember the day Chris Petersen introduced Kellen Moore as the Broncos starting quarterback. He looked like a 15 year old choir boy! In reality he was a baby face assassin and Bronco fans loved all 50 wins during his career.

Rypien didn't have as many wins as Kellen but he left BSU with all sorts of records including BSU's all time leading passer.

So, how do you replace that?

Well, the candidates are Chase Cord at 6-2 206lbs. Cord is nursing a torn ACL otherwise he'd be your favorite.

Jaylon Henderson is 6-1 211 pounds and the only QB in spring camp with any Boise State in game experience!

Then there are the real newcomers, 6-4 Riley Smith, 6-2 Hank Bachmeier and 6 footer Kaiden Bennett. All are freshman and have impressive resume's coming out of high school.

Bachmeier may be under the most pressure to perform as he is the second highest rated recruit ever signed by the Broncos! In high school he threw for 13,150 yards and accounted for 188 touchdowns.

While no one knows for sure which of the five will get the starting nod come fall, there is no question about the potential within this group...it may well be the best Boise State has ever seen at quarterback!

I say that now but we all know who ever starts will be measured by the Kellen Moore stick of excellence, he is after all the standard by which all Bronco quarterbacks will be compared.