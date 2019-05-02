Boise State Softball Hosts No.25 Colorado State

Getty Images

Big weekend for Boise State softball as they host 25th ranked Colorado State 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon Sunday to close out the home regular season.

Boise State is 32-10 and Colorado State 36-8, all three games will be played at Dona Larsen Park.

. Boise State holds a 12-10 advantage over Colorado State in the all-time series. Winners of four-straight in the annual conference match-up, the Broncos have managed to win the series five times since the program joined the Mountain West for the 2012 season.

One of the most balanced teams in the conference, the Rams lead the Mountain West in run differential, outscoring opponents by a combined 190 runs. All but one member of the starting lineup is hitting above .300 on the season, led by Amber Nelson (.434), and Colorado State has proven to be a dangerous team with 171 extra-base hits. The duo of Bridgette Hutton (141.1) and Jessica Jarecki (98.1) have logged the majority of the innings in the circle, while Taylor Gilmore has posted an 8-2 record in 13 appearances. Colorado State roster has no shortage of weapons, with five different players combining to win eight different conference player or pitcher of the week honors.

Boise State will honor seniors Rebekah Cervantes, Rainey Dyreson, Morgan Lamb and Kora Wade for the quartet’s final series at Dona Larsen Park. The four players appeared in a combined 582 games during their careers, helping to lead Boise State to a 105-44 record over the past three seasons.

Although eliminated from Mountain West title contention, the Broncos now attempt to improve their resume for a potential at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Currently 39th in RPI, the Broncos possess a win over 11 top 100 teams in the nation, including one over No. 15 Ole Miss. With six games against teams in the top 64 of the RPI (No. 35 Colorado State, No. 61 Fresno State), Boise State still has an opportunity to improve their resume.