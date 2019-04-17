Boise State Softball Star Bradie Fillmore Earns National Recognition

Bradie Fillmore, a first year transfer from Cal led Boise State to a sweep of Utah State over the weekend with a pair of homers and 4 RBI...Add to that another pair of homers earlier in the week, a double, 9 total runs batted in and a batting average of .667 and you have the Justin's World of Softball National player of the week.

Fillmore helped the Broncos to a 28-6 season record as they hit the road for a three game series against New Mexico this weekend.

This was the first national player of the week honor ever for Fillmore.