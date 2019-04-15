Boise State Softball Sweeps Utah State

The Boise State softball team improved it's season record to 28-6 and it's Mountain West Conference mark to 6-6 with a three game sweep of Utah State over the weekend.

The Broncos closed the series with an exciting 12-8 win Sunday at Donna Larsen Park in front of a home record crowd of 604.

Bradie Fillmore provided many of the fireworks with a pair of two run homers including a shot in the five run fourth inning that pretty much sealed the deal.

The Broncos will take a break from conference play tomorrow and travel to Pocatello to face the Idaho State Bengals at 3 p.m.