Boise State Women’s Basketball Non-Conference Schedule Revealed

The Boise State women's basketball team won a record 28 games last year, went 16-2 in conference play and 14-1 at home. All those numbers will be a challenge in 2019-20 if the non conference scheduled released today is any indicator.

The meat of the non-conference starts November 8th when Portland State, the reigning Big Sky Champions come to town as part of the women's pre-season NIT. From there whoever BSU faces in the NIT format will be tough.

On November 20th Washington State of the Pac 12 comes to Extra Mile Arena.

On November 24 Boise State plays at national powerhouse Louisville. The Cardinals handed the Broncos their only home loss last season.

On November 30th or December 1st BSU will play at TCU and then December 11th BYU comes to Boise for the first meeting between these two teams in women's basketball in 17 years!

Four days later the Bronco women will play at Eastern Washington.

Overall if not the toughest non conference schedule in Boise State women's basketball history it certainly ranks up there with the best.

Fortunately the Broncos have two mainstays returning from last year in Brayden Hodgins and Riley Lupfer who combined to average 24 points per game. BSU will need all that offense and more to equal or better their record season of a year ago.