Brett Rypien to Tampa Bay in The 5th Round?

Former Boise State quarterback Brett Rypien seems to have improved his NFL Draft status as he is now being projected to be taken in the 5th round by Tampa Bay.

Rypien had been considered a 7th rounder as best maybe even a free agent.

While Rypien is moving up in the mock drafts, Boise State running back Alexander Mattison hasn't cracked the top 7 rounds. Mattison left Boise State a year early saying the life of a running back in the NFL is short so he wanted to get started.

The problem is, the NFL has to want your services first and right now it looks as if Mattison will go un-drafted.

As an Idaho footnote it appears Vandal lineman Kaden Ellis may become the first Idaho player drafted in nine seasons as he is projected to be a 5th round pick to Seattle.

