Details on Corgi Fest 2019 in Boise

There is no question that Boise loves dogs, especially Corgis. That's why Corgi Fest was started, last year was the first year of the fun event. There was a Pup Parade, costume contest and even a pie eating contest. At the end of the event $2,000 was raised for charity and this year organizers want to make it even better.

Boise Corgi Fest 2019 us taking place on Saturday, August 17th from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Ann Morrison Park.

One of the big hits of the Corgi Fest in 2018 were the shirts that were for sale. If you didn't get one last year, you can pre-order one this year to make sure you don't miss out.

Corgi Fest is still looking for vendors, so if you want your business to be at this pet lovers paradise make sure you click here.

On the day of the event there will be lots of family friendly activities to check out like:

10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. the Silent Auction

10:15 a.m. - 10:45 a.m. Dog Parade

11:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Costume Contest

12:30 p.m. - 12:40 p.m. Corgi Derby

Don't miss out on any of the fun and as you would expect, this event is free to attend.