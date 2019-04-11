Disney’s announcements of its streaming service’s full lineup and features included the official unveiling of numerous long-rumored series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe , featuring some of the most popular Avengers in their own solo (or paired) TV series.

Thus far, Disney+ has announced Loki , starring Tom Hiddleston, Falcon & Winter Soldier with Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, WandaVision (that’s the name!) with Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, and an animated What If? show centered around alternate versions of classic Marvel stories. The first episode will feature Agent Carter, and imagine what if she had taken the Super Soldier Serum instead of Steve Rogers.

Now, as any Marvel fan knows, all of these heroes are currently, like, dead. But while these announcements might be considered mild Avengers: Endgame spoilers, it is also possible that some of these shows (particularly WandaVision , since we learn in Infinity War that Scarlet Witch and Vision have spent the last couple years since Captain America: Civil War traveling the world together) could be set prior to Thanos’ snap.

Of this first batch of announcements, I’m most excited about What If? , because that’s always been one of my favorite Marvel comics, and Falcon & Winter Soldier — because those two characters had terrific comic chemistry in Civil War. Disney+ is expected to launch in November.