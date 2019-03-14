E-bike Legislation Becomes Idaho Law

(KLIX) – Legislation that will better help Idaho regulate e-bikes is now law.

House Bill 76 , sponsored by Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow, passed unanimously in both the House and Senate and was delivered to Gov. Brad Little on Wednesday.

“Existing law did not make it clear whether e-bikes were human-powered bikes, a motorcycle, or a moped,” Nelson said in a statement. “Once we realized that the law was confusing and problematic, we knew that it needed to change.”

E-bikes use an electric motor that gives the rider an extra boost when more speed is wanted. Nelson said the bill incorporates three basic categories of bicycles into the definition of an e-bike, agreed upon by bicycle manufacturers. This will help cities, counties, and the state to better regulate their use.

“Now,” he said, “Idaho code makes it clear that e-bikes are human powered.” He said laws like this are necessary to address changes in technology