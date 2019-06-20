Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2019

Once again, the brunt of the catalog titles coming to Amazon Prime Video arrive at the end of the month. On July 31, you can watch Rosemary’s Baby, Twelve Monkeys, and Dumb and Dumber. Before that, you can check out the awesome and underseen Under the Silver Lake from earlier this year, and the first season of the comic-book adaptation The Boys from producer Seth Rogen. If you have a young son or daughter like mine, they will be elated there are finally new episodes of Dino Dana coming as well. (Actually the kids probably won’t care that much, but you will be happy you don’t have to watch the same ones on a loop over and over.)

Here’s the full list of new streaming titles on Prime Video in July:

July 1

Movie

Under the Silver Lake (2019)

July 2

Movie

Phoenix (2014)

July 3

Movie

*Peterloo (Amazon Original movie)

July 5

Series

*Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny S1B - Amazon Original series

July 7

Movie

Marshall (2017)

July 9

Movie

Witless Protections (2008)

July 10

Series

Trapped S2

July 12

Movies

Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Series

*Comicstaan S2 - Amazon Original series

July 13

Movies

Never Grow Old (2019)

July 14

Movies

No Vacancy (1999)

Tabaluga (2018)

July 15

Movie

Love Happens (2009)

July 19

Movie

Trading Paint (2019)

Series

*All or Nothing S4 - Amazon Original series

July 21

Movie

Time Freak (2018)

July 23

Movie

Serenity (2019)

Hellboy (2019)

July 26

Series

*The Boys S1 - Amazon Original series

*Dino Dana S3 - Amazon Original series

July 27

Movies

A Vigilante (2019)

July 28

Movies

After Darkness (2018)

Series

Pennyworth, S1, Epix

July 29

Movies

The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)

July 31

Movies

A Very Brady Sequel (1996)

A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)

Arctic (2018)

American Heart (1992)

Chinese Box (1997)

Corpse Bride (2005)

Dumb and Dumber (1994)

Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)

Eight Men Out (1988)

Furry Vengeance (2010)

Good Advice (2001)

Hackers (1995)

Ingenious (2009)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)

My Bloody Valentine (2009)

Rat Race (2001)

Rosemary's Baby (1968)

S.W.A.T. (2003)

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)

Star Trek: First Contact (1996)

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)

The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)

The Rainmaker (1997)

Tracker (2010)

Twelve Monkeys (1995)

Urban Cowboy (1980)