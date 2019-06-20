Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in July 2019
Once again, the brunt of the catalog titles coming to Amazon Prime Video arrive at the end of the month. On July 31, you can watch Rosemary’s Baby, Twelve Monkeys, and Dumb and Dumber. Before that, you can check out the awesome and underseen Under the Silver Lake from earlier this year, and the first season of the comic-book adaptation The Boys from producer Seth Rogen. If you have a young son or daughter like mine, they will be elated there are finally new episodes of Dino Dana coming as well. (Actually the kids probably won’t care that much, but you will be happy you don’t have to watch the same ones on a loop over and over.)
Here’s the full list of new streaming titles on Prime Video in July:
July 1
Movie
Under the Silver Lake (2019)
July 2
Movie
Phoenix (2014)
July 3
Movie
*Peterloo (Amazon Original movie)
July 5
Series
*Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny S1B - Amazon Original series
July 7
Movie
Marshall (2017)
July 9
Movie
Witless Protections (2008)
July 10
Series
Trapped S2
July 12
Movies
Gone Baby Gone (2007)
Series
*Comicstaan S2 - Amazon Original series
July 13
Movies
Never Grow Old (2019)
July 14
Movies
No Vacancy (1999)
Tabaluga (2018)
July 15
Movie
Love Happens (2009)
July 19
Movie
Trading Paint (2019)
Series
*All or Nothing S4 - Amazon Original series
July 21
Movie
Time Freak (2018)
July 23
Movie
Serenity (2019)
Hellboy (2019)
July 26
Series
*The Boys S1 - Amazon Original series
*Dino Dana S3 - Amazon Original series
July 27
Movies
A Vigilante (2019)
July 28
Movies
After Darkness (2018)
Series
Pennyworth, S1, Epix
July 29
Movies
The Haunting of Sharon Tate (2019)
July 31
Movies
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
A Viking Saga: The Darkest Day (2013)
Arctic (2018)
American Heart (1992)
Chinese Box (1997)
Corpse Bride (2005)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Dumb and Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd (2003)
Eight Men Out (1988)
Furry Vengeance (2010)
Good Advice (2001)
Hackers (1995)
Ingenious (2009)
Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)
Kama Sutra: A Tale of Love (1996)
My Bloody Valentine (2009)
Rat Race (2001)
Rosemary's Baby (1968)
S.W.A.T. (2003)
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986)
Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991)
Star Trek: First Contact (1996)
Star Trek: Insurrection (1998)
Star Trek: Nemesis (2002)
The Cutting Edge: Going for the Gold (2006)
The Rainmaker (1997)
Tracker (2010)
Twelve Monkeys (1995)
Urban Cowboy (1980)
