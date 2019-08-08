In the pantheon of all-time great baseball movies, there’s Major League, there’s Bull Durham, there’s Eight Men Out, there’s The Pride of the Yankees, and there’s Field of Dreams. The 1989 film follows a man, played by Kevin Costner, who hears a voice telling him “If you build it, he will come.” And so he builds a baseball diamond in his cornfield in Iowa, and eventually the field is populated with the ghosts of the 1919 Chicago White Sox.

The movie became a huge hit and the field built by the production in Dubuque County, Iowa was left standing and became a tourist attraction. Through the years it has hosted charity events, and even screenings of Field of Dreams. It never hosted a Major League Baseball game, though — until next summer.

As announced by the Chicago White Sox today, the team will be playing the first-ever MLB game at the Field of Dreams field in August of 2020.

This just sounds incredible. The field is not huge, and it’s not set up like a major league stadium. Its Wikipedia page claims it once hosted about 6,000 people for a game, but even so that’s still about 30,000 less than the capacity of just about every Major League Baseball stadium in the nation. So you’d get to see an MLB game in one of the most intimate settings ever — and if you’re lucky Shoeless Joe Jackson might show up too. That’s a pretty special event.