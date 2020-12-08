Idaho Company Charged with Violating Controlled Substances Act

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-An Idaho based company is facing a lawsuit in Utah after one of its pharmacies allegedly violated the Controlled Substances Act (CSA) multiple times. On Friday (Dec. 4) the U.S. Attorney John Huber announced the filing of the lawsuit against Ridley's Family Markets, Inc., which operates multiple grocery and pharmacy stores in Utah, Idaho, Wyoming, Colorado, and Nevada, and is based in the Magic Valley.

The lawsuit alleges employees at the Morgan, Utah store dispensed thousands of highly addictive controlled substances to two regular customers. Following an investigation by the DEA it was found that the Ridley's store allegedly filled 160 forged and fraudulent prescriptions. Authorities also say the customers' actions were obviously fraudulent and that the store turned a blind eye to several "red flag" warnings and failed to follow their own safeguards. According to the AG it lists the following: "1) filling prescriptions not within the scope of the prescriber’s practice; 2) unusual levels of cash sales; 3) prescriptions for the same drugs in multiple strengths; 4) prescriptions for daily doses higher than medically necessary; 5) similar or duplicate prescriptions written for more than one family member residing at the same address; and 6) prescriptions for drug combinations well-known in the medical and pharmacy community as carrying a high risk for drug abuse, the lawsuit alleges."

The AG alleges if protocols had been followed it would have prevented the diversion of thousands of opioids from distribution. Each violation of the CSA carries a civil penalty of up to $67,627 per violation, and the United States also seeks injunctive relief.