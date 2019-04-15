Idaho Is Not One Of The Top Earth Friendly States

Earth Day is coming up soon ( Monday, April 21st ) and WalletHub has put out a new map with results from their study on how green each state is. They ranked all the states to find who in the United States is doing the best at protecting Mother Earth. That honor goes to Vermont, which seems right. Idaho didn't fare so well on the list. We rank pretty much right in the middle of all aspects of their criteria: air, water, and soil quality, energy consumption from renewable sources, and recycling. This video has a quick explanation of their findings.

Idaho only ranks high when it comes to climate change contributions. But that isn't a good thing. That means we rank high in carbon dioxide, methane, and greenhouse gas emissions. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez would hate us.

You can see how each state ranks in the interactive map below courtesy of WalletHub .