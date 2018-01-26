Idaho Lawmakers to Consider Call to Amend US Constitution

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers will once again be asked to consider joining fellow Republican-dominated states calling for a constitutional amendment to limit federal government power. The House State Affairs Committee introduced legislation Thursday calling for a convention of states to create checks, such as a balanced budget rule and term limits, on federal power. Previous efforts have failed to take hold in the Idaho Legislature. However, with Republicans controlling the majority of state legislatures, Congress and the White House, the idea continues to surface. Critics have argued there's no way to control a convention to amend the U.S. Constitution. Either 34 states or two-thirds of both houses of Congress can call for a constitutional amendment. Thirty-eight states have to approve amendments. The bill must now pass a full hearing.