Idaho State Bengals Make 2019 Football Debut

Boise State and Idaho opened the football season last Saturday as the Idaho State Bengals watched and waited for their season debut tonight (Thursday) 6:35 kickoff against Western Colorado in Holt Arena.

The Bengals are coming off their first winning season in four years following a 6-5 record in 2018 and are the prohibitive favorites over Division II Western Colorado, a team ISU beat last year 45-10. Idaho State is 21-1 all-time versus Division II opponents.

Idaho State head coach Rob Phenicie may have his best overall team even with a quarterback question. Gunnar Amos and Matt Struck have been fighting it out for the starting position and you can expect both to see action tonight.

The favorite target for either quarterback will be Mitch Gueller who caught 62 passes last season for 1,259 yards and 9 touchdowns.

The game will air on Pluto TV.