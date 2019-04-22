Idaho Steelheads Amazing Overtime Run

I haven't been able to find out if the Idaho Steelheads set a record or not but four consecutive overtime wins to win an ECHL playoff series should be a record!

After losing the opening game of their best of seven series against the Utah Grizzlies, the Steelheads responded with back to 3-2 overtime wins, one in Boise, the other in Salt Lake. Idaho took a 2-1 series lead but still faced a pair of games on Utah ice before they could come home for a game six if necessary.

Turns out game six would become a mute point thanks to a 5-4 overtime win last Friday followed by a 2-1 overtime win to clinch the series Saturday night all on Utah ice.

That's four straight overtime wins and while many teams have won four straight in a series, I can't ever recall a team wining four straight in overtime!

As for ECHL history, there have been two series in which four overtime games were played but never back to back. In 2015 South Carolina and Toledo and in 1993 Hampton Roads and Raleigh each played four overtime games in a series but not consecutively.

Now the Steelheads advance to the Mountain Division finals which start Friday April 26. The Steelheads will play either Tulsa or Kansas City. Kansas City leads the series 3-2 with game six Tuesday in Tulsa. If there is a game seven it will be Wednesday in Tulsa.

Tulsa is the #1 seed, Kansas City the 4-seed so Idaho would host Kansas City Friday or head to Tulsa Friday if the Oilers rally to win the series.