I was diagnosed with a norovirus once. A dozen years ago. It wasn’t pleasant. Driving home from work one day, I had to pull over and get out of the car, where I was unwell along the roadside. Too much information? Consider it a warning. I had GI issues for a couple of days, and was advised to avoid other people for a week. It was a boring stretch and a waste of personal time off.

This is Sweeping the Country

A highly unusual strain of norovirus is afflicting some parts of the country, including California. Being that we’re at the start of the summer travel season, it’s only a matter of time before it becomes widespread in Idaho. You’ll know if you have it, and possibly 24 hours after exposure. My experience was that it came about fast, and it was furious.

Check out this link for more details. People don’t have much immunity to this particular strain. The usual advice is to wash your hands frequently. But we’re not always near a sink, and we share a lot of door handles. I was at a busy travel plaza a few days ago, and dozens of people were going in and out of the building in the few minutes I was there.

Disease of the Week

I can’t speak for every case, but what I had wasn’t pretty, but the worst was over in a couple of days. Then I self-quarantined for a few more days. It should sweep across the state quickly, and then be gone, and offer some immunity for the foreseeable future.