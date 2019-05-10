Kacey Musgraves’ ‘Oh, What a World’ + 3 More New Music Videos

Country stars' most recent videos included unexpected team-ups, imaginary psychedelic landscapes and even a special Mother's Day dedication. Read on to watch them all!

Kacey Musgraves, “Oh, What a World”:

"Oh, What a World," from Kacey Musgraves ' Grammy-winning album Golden Hour, has a brand new music video -- and it portrays quite a psychedelic world. With the help of CGI and a big dose of imagination, the video's hypnotic kaleidoscope of imagery includes jellyfish, Musgraves as a topless centaur, a merman and lots of crystals, hearts, lily pads, butterflies and any kind of whimsy you can imagine.

While Golden Hour is certainly sonically and lyrically different from Musgraves' other records, it's still all Musgraves; she's just at a different point in life and always evolving. "All these wonderful people, my husband, getting married, leaving my twenties, looking ahead to my thirties -- [I'm in this] really open-hearted, positive time," Musgraves says . "The music is directly inspired by that." -- CV

Brandi Carlile, "The Mother":

Just in time for Mother's Day, Grammy winner Brandi Carlile has released the touching music video for her song "Mother." Directed and produced by an all female team, the video captures images of mothers with their children in various phases of parenthood, from nursing infants to coaching baseball and everything in between. Carlile's poetic lyrics deliver a message to her daughter Evangeline about the things that she has traded for motherhood. "They can keep their treasures / And their ties to the machine / 'Cause I am the mother of Evangeline." -- LS

Diplo feat. Cam, "So Long":

DJ and producer Diplo is joined by Cam in the music video for "So Long," filmed at the Stagecoach music festival, which features cameo appearances by Sam Hunt , Lil Nas X , Billy Ray Cyrus , TV celebrity Guy Fieri and Dwight Yoakam as it captures scenes from the festival in California. In the video, Cam follows the DJ from a hot day on the ranch to an even hotter day at the festival, shotgunning beers, line dancing and hanging with celebrities. Diplo, working under his country rebrand Thomas Wesley, hosted Stagecoach Late Night with several country stars. "So Long" is the first of many country collaborations to come from the artist. -- LS

Billy Ray Cyrus, "Angel in My Pocket":

The animated video for Billy Ray Cyrus ' "Angel in My Pocket" takes the song's concept -- the pleasure of enjoying a good joint -- to trippy new levels. The video tells the story of Cyrus' life as an anthropomorphic nugget of weed who gets fired from his job at a convenience store and high-tails it (no pun intended) to Salt Creek Hemp Farm, purveyor of "all-natural CBD." There, he meets a beautiful woman -- a joint wearing red lipstick and mascara -- and teams up with her to beat a group of Wild West nuggets in a classic saloon showdown before boarding a rocket ship and blasting off into space.

Meanwhile, Cyrus' character breaks for the occasional groan-worthy one-liner, making jokes like "Why do cows have hooves instead of feet?...Because they lack toes." "Angel in My Pocket" comes off of Cyrus' forthcoming new album, The SnakeDoctor Circus , which is set for release on May 24. -- CL