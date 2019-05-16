Listen to Bruce Springsteen’s New Song, ‘There Goes My Miracle’

Bruce Springsteen has given fans another taste of what they can expect from his upcoming album Western Stars . You can check out the LP's second single, "There Goes My Miracle," below.

The song follows the tone of the first track, " Hello Sunshine ," and is evocative of the AM pop that came out of the Los Angeles area in the late '60s and early '70. But unlike the earlier song's gentle country shuffle, "There Goes My Miracle" features a lush and orchestral arrangement, with melodic detours more reminiscent of the Beach Boys ' Pet Sounds than Glen Campbell, even though some electronic drums show up midway through the bridge.

Western Stars arrives on June 14. Springsteen has called it "a return to my solo recordings featuring character-driven songs and sweeping, cinematic orchestral arrangements. It's a jewel box of a record."

The album was co-produced by Ron Aniello, with whom Springsteen has now made three albums, following 2012's Wrecking Ball and 2014's High Hopes , as well as the 2014 EP American Beauty .

So far Springsteen hasn't announced any plans to tour behind Western Stars , which was made around the same time as Wrecking Ball but kept under wraps for years. However, he recently revealed that he may be bring in the E Street Band for his next project.

In a recent conversation with filmmaker Martin Scorsese , Springsteen said that "about a month or so ago, I wrote almost an album’s worth of material for the band. And it came out of just … I mean, I know where it came from, but at the same time, it just came out of almost nowhere. And it was good, you know?”

He noted that it woke him out of a seven-year stretch where he was doubting the prospect of any new music. He said was relieved after the "little daily visitations" of creativity. “You go, Fuck, I’m not fucked, all right?" he said. "There’ll be another tour!”