Meridian Speedway Open Wheel Debut Delayed

The Open Wheel Sprint car series debut was put on hold Saturday at Meridian Speedway following a brief but heavy downpour which left the track surface too risky for the high powered speeds of the open wheel vehicles.

The 20 or so cars on hand for the Saturday card took to the track for some exhibition laps but never poured on the power because of the conditions.

The Regional Sprint car Series will now have it's season debut May 4th in Twin Falls and returns to Meridian Speedway May 31 for the Diamond Cup.

Other classifications were able to race Saturday night and the speedway season will continue this Saturday with a full slate of racing.

For more be sure and listen to the Meridian Speedway Hot laps reports at 3:15 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. every Thursday on sports radio 630 The Fan.

