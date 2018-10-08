New Kids On The Block Coming To Idaho In 2019

Get ready to lose your mind, and maybe an article of clothing, New Kids On The Block have announced the dates and locations for their Mixtape Tour 2019 and Idaho is on the list! It gets better too, they are touring with Naughty By Nature, Salt-n-Pepa, Tiffany, and Debbie Gibson. Maybe we'll get great music and a wicked cool fight like they did in Mega Python vs Gatoroid!

Not only are all those musical performers coming to the Taco Bell Arena on June 4th, 2019 they have also released a new song. That's right - they all did a song together!

Tickets go on sale this week for the Mixtape Tour 2019. Now, let's enjoy more Debbie Gibson vs Tiffany video!