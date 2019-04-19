Old Blue Out-New Blue In at Boise State

The time has come for a new turf at Albertson's stadium and yes it will be blue.

The Blue, one of the most iconic fields in collegiate football, is being replaced for the 2019 season, and construction began this week at Albertsons Stadium. The project, being completed by McAlvain and FieldTurf, is scheduled to conclude May 30.

Originally installed for the 1986 season, this will be the sixth edition of The Blue. Previous replacements took place in 1995, 2002, 2008 and 2010.

Changes from the previous version include updated fonts to the numbers on the field and the word marks in both end zones, and updated Albertsons Stadium logos.

Additionally, a shorter turf will extend to cover what used to be the track on the east and west sides of the playing surface.