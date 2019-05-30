Rambo Returns in the ‘Last Blood’ Trailer

Almost 40 years after the movie world first met John Rambo in 1982’s First Blood , he returns, supposedly for the final time, in the appropriately titled Rambo: Last Blood . The film marks the fifth appearance of Sylvester Stallone as the battled-scarred Vietnam veteran. He was a fairly grounded, mentally broken man in First Blood , but he quickly evolved into something of a superhero, singlehandedly fighting entire armies of bad guys in Rambo: First Blood — Part II (where he basically won the Vietnam War all by himself several years after the conflict ended) and Rambo III (Rambo fights in Afghanistan with the Mujahideen against the Soviets, a choice that definitely does not in any way seem weird 30 years later).

In 2008, Stallone revived Rambo in the film of the same name, where he popped up in Myanmar. This time, it looks like he’s been watching Home Alone for inspiration building all these horrific anti-home-invasion traps to stop his enemies.

Here’s the film’s official synopsis:

Almost four decades after he drew first blood, Sylvester Stallone is back as one of the greatest action heroes of all time, John Rambo. Now, Rambo must confront his past and unearth his ruthless combat skills to exact revenge in a final mission. A deadly journey of vengeance, RAMBO: LAST BLOOD marks the last chapter of the legendary series.

Because nothing is over (nothing!), Rambo : Last Blood opens in theaters on September 20.