How To Participate in 1310 KLIX’s Scavenger Hunts

We have a new way for you to participate in contests on the News Radio 1310 mobile app! We now have the ability to create scavenger hunts for you, our loyal listeners. What better way to win something than to also get out and see the area you live in? I know it sounds difficult, but it's pretty easy, just watch the video below.

The first thing you’ll need to do is download our app. You can find out how to do that by going to newsradio1310.com/app/ . After you download the app, be sure you allow us to see your location, because that’ll be key in participating in our scavenger hunts. You’ll also want to allow our notifications so you’re getting the latest news from KOOL 96.5 and you’ll have the latest information regarding the scavenger hunt.

Then, you’ll want to look for the magnifying glass looking icon in our menu. You might have to scroll a little bit to find it. After you click on it, you’ll want to fill out all the information we ask for because it’ll be the only way we can contact you if you win.

From there, every challenge listed on the app will help you collect points. The more points you collect, the better chance you have at winning. Best of luck and happy scavenging!