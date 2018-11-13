Fans arounds the world are in mourning today, after the death of Marvel ’s figurehead and co-creator of almost all of its most beloved characters, Stan Lee . Those in Los Angeles have a unique way to express their grief: By making a visit in person to Lee’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Since news of Lee’s death hit the internet, fans have been using the star as a site for impromptu memorials. As you can see in the video below, one guy even showed up in costume as Captain America to pay tribute to his fallen hero.

(No one tell him that Lee didn’t create Captain America; that was Joe Simon and Jack Kirby. Stan did bring Cap back in the pages of The Avengers in the 1960s, but yeah, Simon/Kirby all the way on that one. Oh well.)

If you are in the Los Angeles area and want to make a trip to see Stan’s star, it’s located at 7064 Hollywood Blvd, on the south side of the street, between Marshfield and Sycamore. He received the honor back in 2011, ironically enough for contributions to the world of movies. (I don’t think you can get a Hollywood star for contributions to comics, unfortunately. They really should rectify that.) Anyway, just look for the star with the people in costume laying down flowers. I’m guessing it won’t be hard to spot.