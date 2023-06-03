Enter The 2023 Summer Pet Photo Contest

We're teaming up with Valley View Veterinary Clinic to give you a chance to win one of three prizes in the 2023 Summer Pet Photo Contest.

2023 Summer Pet Photo Contest

We're looking for the best pics of your pet this summer! Snap a picture when they're chilling out by the pool after a long day, or maybe once they've put on their best pair of summer shades. Send us a picture, and you have a chance to win.

Remember - this is a photo contest so make sure your picture is perfect. There will be three winners in the Valley View Veterinary Clinic Summer Pet Photo Contest:

1st place: Four (4) passes to Roaring Springs

2nd place: Two (2) $100 Valleywide Co-op gift cards

3rd place: One (1) $100 Valleywide Co-op gift cards

Rules for the 2023 Summer Pet Photo Contest:

Submit your photo using the "Submit Media" tool on our radio station app. Please include the pet's name and the owner's name. Only JPG files are allowed for submission. Deadline to enter the contest is 11:59 p.m. MST on June 30, 2023. Finalists will be posted on our website for voting to begin July 3, 2023. The winner will be announced on July 10, 2023.

Valley View Vetrinary Clinic loading...

To schedule an appointment for your small animal, bovine, equine, or other animals, call Valley View Veterinary Clinic at 208-734-7966. A mixed animal clinic, they spend about half of their time working on dogs and cats and the rest on cattle (beef and dairy), horses, elk, alpacas, goats, pigs, sheep, and bison. They provide general, affordable veterinary care for both small and large animals.

*Prize redemption is subject terms and conditions determined by our prize partners. Winner may review all terms and conditions upon receipt of certificates.