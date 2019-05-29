The First Marvel Phase Four Movie Has Reportedly Started Filming

Marvel has not officially announced a single movie they’re making past this summer’s Spider-Man: Far From Home. But Disney’s official release calendar for the next couple years lists an untitled Marvel project due in theaters on May 1, 2020 — a year from now. That’s not very long in movie time! If they’re really going to deliver a film in less than 12 months, they need to start shooting, like, now.

According to reports out of Norway, they have. The blog Out of Dave’s Head says...

...that trucks, equipment and local signs are festooned with the legend Blue Bayou, revealed back in February as the shooting title for Scarlett Johansson’s first solo outing as Natasha Romanoff, Black Widow . Local newspapers are suggesting that Sæbø and nearby Bondalen ... are standing in for Romanoff’s childhood home in Russia.

The blog also has pictures of production trucks with “Blue Bayou” signs on them — and “Blue Bayou” is written in Russian-style font. (Other sites have photos of Johansson sporting Black Widow’s famous red hair in Norway as well.)

According to ComicBook.com , Black Widow has been developed under the production name “Blue Bayou” — as many Marvel movies (and other gigantic blockbusters) are often filmed under fake production titles to try to keep the media from discovering and hounding the set. Spider-Man: Homecoming , for example, was referred to internally as “The Summer of George,” a reference to an old Seinfeld episode.

Although Marvel hasn’t officially confirmed it, the Black Widow film will reportedly be directed by Cate Shortland, and star Scarlett Johansson and Stranger Things ’ David Harbour. Will it come out in May 2020? Or maybe November 2020? (Disney has announced another mystery Marvel movie for that date as well.) We’ll find out whenever Marvel decides to unveil their Phase Four lineup.