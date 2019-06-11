Top Junior Golfers Finish Strong at Banbury in Eagle

90 of the top junior golfers ages 14-18 in the Northwest and the country competed this week at the Banbury Golf Club in Eagle.

Each played 36 holes yesterday with the final 18 today. In the boys division Ridge Pickup led wire to wire in winning by six shots over Davis Sahr and Joe Gustavel.

Pickup posted rounds of 68 and 72 yesterday to take a strong lead. He struggled today with a 77 for a 217 total.

In girls play, Kelli Ann Strand finished even par for the tournament with a final round 71 and a 216 total. Strand finished even par, 8-shots ahead of second place Emily Caldwell.

The Dropping Tournament is held in honor of John Dropping the top junior golfer in Idaho in the mid 1960's who died well before his time.