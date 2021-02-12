The Chinese New year has begun and while that may not mean much to your lifestyle, it is a good reminder that here in the Magic Valley we have some amazing Chinese restaurants. Online results show twelve Chinese restaurant options in Twin Falls, though there is some cross-over between Chinese cuisine and other Asian options on the list. The following are the best rated Chinese restaurants in Twin Falls based on user ratings in Google, Trip Advisor, and Yelp.

Peking - 4.3 on Google -3.5 on Yelp! - 4 on TripAdvisor

Hong Kong - 4.2 on Google - 4 on Yelp! - not rated on TripAdvisor

New China Buffet - 3.6 on Google - 2.5 on Yelp! - 3.5 on TripAdvisor

Mandarin House - 3.5 on Google - 2 on Yelp! - 2.5 on TripAdvisor

Canton - 4.5 on Google - 4 on Yelp! - 4.5 on TripAdvisor

Loong Hing - 2 on Google - 2.5 on Yelp! - 3.5 on TripAdvisor

Wok 'n Grill - 3.7 on Google - 2.5 on Yelp! - 3 on TripAdvisor

Panda Express - 3.9 on Google - 2.5 on Yelp! - 3.5 on TripAdvisor

Across the three websites with customer ratings, the best overall was Canton at 1021 Blue Lakes Blvd. Peking and Hong Kong both rated pretty well by users for a close second and third-best in Twin Falls. Peking is currently listed as only offering take-out while Honk Kong is offering Dine-in, takeout, and delivery.

Get our free mobile app

Looking up these restaurants I did learn something new: the Chinese New Year and the Lunar New Year aren't exactly the same thing. History explains that the Chinese New Year coincides with the Lunar New Year which is based on the changing lunar phases. The Lunar New Year begins today and the Chinese New Year (year of the ox) will be celebrated for the next two weeks until the full moon arrives.

Underrated Restaurants