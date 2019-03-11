Top Seed Boise State Women Survive First Round

8th seeded Nevada did everything it could to knock off top seeded Boise State at the Mountain West women's basketball tournament in Las Vegas and in the end it took at 37 of Braydey Hodgins record breaking points for the Broncos to win 72-67.

Hodgins 37 points was not only a Mountain West Tournament record but a career high. Boise State enjoyed an 11 point lead midway through the fourth quarter but Nevada went on an 11-0 run to tie the game at 67.

Boise State made five critical free throws down the stretch to hold off the upset minded Pack.

Boise State is now 26-5 overall and headed into the quarter finals.