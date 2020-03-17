Twin Falls ToyTown Building For Sale On Blue Lakes Boulevard

A very familiar, 14,000-square-foot building on Blue Lakes Boulevard, was recently listed by a local agent with a price tag of over $1 million.

The Twin Falls, two-story building, at 1236 Blue Lakes Boulevard North that once was home to a sporting goods store, has been listed for sale. The March 4, 2020, listing by Westerra Real Estate Group, includes an asking price of $1,500,000. ToyTown has been operating out of the location for several years.

The lot includes the two-story, 14,850-square-foot building, and a more than adequate parking space. The building is listed for sale or lease.

For more information on the listing, reach out to Erin Callen, at 208-733-7653.