I don’t know anyone who doesn’t have a thing for old cars, even those in junkyards or abandoned in fields and on farms. We can look at old rusting metal and envision what it once looked like and what it could look like.

You Can Find Anything You Need

Idaho’s largest junkyard is in Gooding County, off Highway 46. I drive by it every time I’m on my way to Camas County and Fairfield. It stretches out over what appears to be acre after acre of old steel. If you need a spare part for an old vehicle or something of more recent vintage, I’m sure you’ll find it at L&L Classic Auto.

A few years ago, a fellow told me that he wished he owned the place, because he would be like a kid in a candy store.

He’s not alone. A YouTuber has posted about his excitement during a visit there, and his odyssey was profiled by a national trade website.

This is How You Can Save a Few Dollars

When I was a teenager, I drove some old cars with more than a little rust. There was a guy who had a junkyard on the edge of town. I went to school with one of his boys. When I needed something as simple as a headlight, the old man would have what I needed. I’d give him five bucks, and we would walk through the fields until we found the right car. Then he pop out some screw drivers, pop out the light, and hand it to me.

I’ll confess that I did the installation on my own, and when the work was finished, I could’ve spotted raccoons in trees as I drove at night. But I saved a considerable amount of money versus buying something over the counter at a parts store.

Consider a junkyard a public service.

