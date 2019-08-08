Willie Nelson has canceled upcoming 2019 tour dates to seek medical treatment. In a post to social media on Wednesday night (Aug. 7), the county legend cites a "breathing problem" as the reason he'll have to miss scheduled performances.

Nelson turned to Twitter on Wednesday to break the news, writing, "To my fans, I’m sorry to cancel my tour, but I have a breathing problem that I need to have my doctor check out. I’ll be back. Love, Willie."

Nelson's official website lists concerts on his schedule all the way through Nov. 29. In an email to Taste of Country's partner site, The Boot, his publicist clarifies that Nelson has canceled his remaining dates in August, but he plans to be back on the road in September.

Riley Green's Acoustic "In Love by Now" Hurts So Good

That will affect a string of dates with Alison Krauss that was slated to run through Aug. 17, but if his plans hold, Nelson will still perform at Farm Aid 2019 in September, as well as a September run of Outlaw Music Festival Tour dates. There are also solo performances slated for October and November, including a Las Vegas residency that begins Oct. 18 and ends on Oct. 26.

Nelson has been battling emphysema, and he's canceled or rescheduled a number of shows over the course of the last two years. In 2018, he was forced to cancel all of his February tour dates so he could recover from a bout with the flu. That May, he walked off stage without playing a note in North Carolina due to illness.