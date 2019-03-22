Zac Efron Will Play Fred in Next Summer’s Scooby-Doo Movie

He’s played a baywatcher and a dirty grandson. Now Zac Efron will take on perhaps the most iconic role of his career. Deadline reports Efron will voice Fred in the next big-screen iteration of the beloved cartoon franchise Scooby-Doo .

Unlike the last couple Scooby movies, this one, which is supposedly titled Scoob , is animated:

It’s the first time since Warner’s 2004 live action take on the Hanna-Barbera cartoon, Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed, that the Mystery Inc gang have been on the big screen. In the new Scooby-Doo movie the Mystery Inc. gang team up with other characters in the the Hanna-Barbera universe to save the world from the evil Dick Dastardly.

In addition, Amanda Seyfried will voice fellow Mystery Incorporated stalwart Daphne.

The idea of a Hanna-Barbera Cinematic Universe movie is kind of interesting. Scooby-Doo was filled with crossovers back in the day; they teamed with everyone from Batman and Robin to the Harlem Globetrotters. So why not team with other Hanna-Barbera characters to stop Dick Dastardly? It makes perfect sense.

Scoob is scheduled to open in May 2020.