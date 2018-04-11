2018 Twin Falls Western Days Events

Western Days is still a few months out but we've already seen questions about it online, so here are the details.

The 2018 Western Days will be June 1st through the 3rd in Twin Falls with a parade, music, food, carnival and merchandise vendors plus the Beer Garden for the adults. The parade will be Saturday morning and if you want to put together a float - here's the form to download and fill out.

Here's Friday's Info including music from DirtyJohnny and the Robbie Walden Band

Information for Saturday Gary and Cindy Braun , BuddyDeVore , Barton & Bollar , and Thieves Of Sunrise is coming from Texas!

Information for Sunday which includes the final day of music with MuzzieBraun , EllieMae Music from Jerome, the Grant Webb Band is coming from Emmett, and coming from Texas - Aaron Einhouse .

There isn't any info on the Western Days website yet about a 3 on 3 basketball tourney for 2018 or the time of the parade, so make sure you check their Facebook for updates. Last year the parade was at 9am and they closed roads from 8am to 1pm.