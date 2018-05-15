A New Perrine Bridge Base Jump Short Film For Twin Falls

A new short (very) film on base jumping the Perrine Bridge was just uploaded to the Internet recently.

The footage, uploaded by a guy named Lino, is not only beautifully executed, but very patriotic. The American Flag is featured prominently as an opening and closing to the recording. In the video, about a half dozen brave souls take the 480 foot leap to the canyon's bottom.

Again, as I've said before, the closest I'll ever get to base jumping the Perrine Bridge is watching it from my kayak on the Snake River.