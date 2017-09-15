Activists In Utah Hold Vigil For Chickens Killed In Fire

I hold a chicken vigil at least once a week. My family insists on calling it BBQ though.

For real though, last week the animal activist group Direct Action Everywhere held a candlelight vigil for the 300,000 chickens killed i n a farm fire in Erda, Utah. I'm all for standing up for what you believe in even if it seems silly to me - like a vigil for what I eat for dinner. So, instead of trying to make a joke of their event I'll let the Facebook Trolls do that for me. These are all real comment responses on the KSL post about the vigil .