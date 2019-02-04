Almost 4,000 Idaho Kids Are Not Immunized For Measles

There has been a lot of talk about the measles lately with outbreaks hitting a good portion of the northwest. Some of those outbreaks are hitting very close to home here in Idaho. According to the Idaho Statesman , reports are showing infected areas to be in Clark County, Washington, across the Columbia River from Portland, Oregon. At least 43 cases of the measles have recently been reported and that number is on the rise.

Measles is something we don't think about much these days because most of us get a shot and it's just not an issue. It's kind of like chicken pox. Remember growing up and your mom and dad would expose you to chicken pox that a sibling or friend or someone had so you'd hurry up and get it over with? Kids now days don't have a clue what it's like to deal with all those itchy scabs swallowing up your entire body for weeks because they get a shot and are good to go.

The problem we're running in to now is that not everybody has been immunized for the measles. Now I'm not here to get all political and I don't even know what the issues are on either side of the 'To Get Immunized Or Not To Get Immunized' debate. I'm just throwing out the facts. Idaho health officials say that according to their research, their best guess is that Idaho has around 3,800 children that are not immunized for the measles.

This information has some feeling a bit uneasy with our surrounding neighbors dealing with outbreaks that could possibly start spreading into Idaho. So far that has not happened. There are no confirmed cases of the measles as of yet here in Idaho.

Idaho schools have been asked to keep an eye out for measle type symptoms which are...

Fever

Cough

Red Eyes

Sore Throat

Runny Nose

Body Rashes

Please be responsible with your own children, watch for these signs, and get them into the doctor immediately if you suspect there may be a problem. Being proactive in this situation is much better than being reactive.