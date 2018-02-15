ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (KLIX) State officials are investigating a case of sexual misconduct at an Idaho juvenile detention facility in eastern Idaho. According to the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, a 20-year-old resident was removed from contact with a 16-year-old male resident after the older turned himself in for sexual misconduct to staff at the Juvenile Correction Center in St. Anthony. According to Sharon Harrigfeld, director for the department, the older male was moved in early December 2017, by staff after learning of the misconduct, which was reported to the Fremont County Sheriff's Office. At the time the younger male was 15 and is now 16. Both of the people involved were evaluated for injuries. IDOJC says the 20-year-old was admitted to juvenile corrections when he was 18 for sex offender treatment; the younger teen was also placed in the same program. The 20-year-old could be facing additional charges of sexually assaulting a child despite both individuals willingly participating in what IDOJC says was inappropriate touching. It will be up to the Fremont County Prosecutor's Office to file charges. According to the IDOJC, young offenders are allowed to stay in juvenile corrections until they are 19 and may stay until they are 21 with permission from the Custody Review Board.

“The Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections believes it is in the best interest of the 20-year-old and the best interests of the people of Idaho that he continues to receive treatment at Juvenile Corrections Center-St. Anthony pending a decision on possible charges,” Harrigfeld said in a prepared statement. “It’s important to note that this unfortunate incident occurred despite our facility and procedures fully complying with federal Prison Rape Elimination Act requirements designed to prevent such

misconduct.”