TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX) A Utah based bakery chain says it was able to donate more than $9,000 for childhood cancer research. Kneaders Bakery and Cafe, with locations in eight states and in Twin Falls, says their December 6 event "Evening with Santa" helped raise the money for local children's hospitals with sales of its popular All-You-Can-Eat Chunky French toast. The event coincided with the company's annual September Hope Fights Childhood Cancer campaign. Support went to the research done my Pediatric Oncologist and childhood cancer survivor Dr. Joshua Schiffman at the Hunstman Cancer Institute. The campaign was able to raise $128,000 in 2018 and the "Evening with Santa" brought in $9,600.