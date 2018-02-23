Bigger & More Abundant Trout Coming To Twin Falls’ Fishing Spots

State officials have announced that Idaho anglers can expect to find more trout this year in the waters of their favorite fishing spots.

The Idaho Department of Fish & Game announced in a press release yesterday that there will be an increase in the number and size of trout released this year into area waters from local hatcheries. A tag fee increase in 2017 will result in the most trout being scattered throughout popular Idaho fishing spots in many years.

Over 160,000 trout ranging in sizes from 8 to 14 inches will be transplanted throughout the Gem State this year. Last year's fee increase has allowed hatcheries more time to house and feed captive trout, resulting in an increase in magnums this year.

Brown trout, cutthroat , tiger and rainbow species are also expected to be included in this year's department release plans.