Blaine County Cancels After-school Activities

HAILEY, Idaho (KLIX) – The Blaine County School District says it has canceled all after-school activities today due to weather and road conditions.

“We will monitor weather and road conditions today and tonight,” said Heather Crocker, the district’s director of communications, noting the district will alert staff and parents “regarding school tomorrow.”

“At this time, school will end as normally scheduled. We feel that it is safest for students if we keep them in school and send them home using their normal transportation,” she said.

“We understand that roads are difficult to drive and encourage all drivers to use caution. Please give buses and snow plows plenty of space. Please watch for children walking from bus stops to their homes.”